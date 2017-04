ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two NCAA championships are coming to the Capital Region.

The TU Center announced it will hold the first and second rounds of the Division One men’s and women’s basketball games.

The women’s tournament games will be held in 2019 and the men’s tournament games in 2020.

City leaders have been saying the newly opened Albany Capital Center was a great place to hold events like these during this year’s men’s and women’s MAAC Basketball tournaments.