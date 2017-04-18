Full jury selected in Alex West trial

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused in a deadly boat crash on Lake George last summer.

A jury of eight men and four women were selected Tuesday afternoon.

The judge postponed opening statements until Wednesday morning. It’s expected to be the start of a long dramatic trial.

Alex West left the Warren County Courthouse showing no emotion, and accompanied by his parents.

“He’s got a great heart and he feels horrible.”

His defense attorney Cheryl Coleman saying aspects of his trial starting on Wednesday will surprise people. We’ll learn more about the day he crashed his speedboat into another boat on Lake George, killing 8-year-old Charlotte McCue last summer.

“There’s things that you don’t know about they’re going to open up a world of difference for you. They had to really try to not make certain information come out.”

West is accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash after leaving a Log Bay Day celebration. On Wednesday, we are expected to hear from witnesses including Charlotte McCue’s grandmother.

Coleman says her associate will be handling opening statements for the defense.

Opening statements are expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.