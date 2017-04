ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grab your fishing poles at head over to Albany’s Six Mile Waterworks park at Rensselaer Lake for a free fishing event.

A fishing license is not required.

The DEC stocked the lake with 2,000 fresh rainbow trout Tuesday morning.

There will be officials on hand to teach technique, fish identification, and safety tips. Someone will also be available to teach fly fishing.

The free fishing runs until around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.