Fantasy sports companies hurt by legislative battles

BOSTON (AP) – The daily fantasy sports industry has seen a stark contraction since questions about the legality of online games offered by companies like FanDuel and DraftKings sparked court and legislative battles across the country last year.

The Fantasy Sports Trade Association estimates two-thirds of companies have closed or been acquired by competitors since last year.

Peter Schoenke, the association’s chairman, says the regulatory scrutiny drove away investors and made it impossible for many startups to survive.

Ryan Huss, co-founder of Syde Fantasy Sports, says his Virginia company discontinued fantasy competitions after its home state started requiring a $50,000 registration fee for companies last year.

The closures come as the legal landscape remains unsettled. The industry has again launched a costly state-by-state lobbying campaign as roughly half of all states are weighing legislation.