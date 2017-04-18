Ellis Hospital getting $350K for mental health services

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ellis Hospital in Schenectady is one of 17 New York Health Centers that are getting funding to expand mental health services for children.

The hospital is getting more than $350,000 to implement the HealthySteps program which helps address behavioral or developmental health concerns in young children.

“By ensuring medical practices receive critical funding to support the HealthySteps program, the very best services and resources will be available to help families raise their children in New York,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “These health care facilities will be empowered to help address the social, emotional and physical well-being of children across the state, as we continue to build a healthier, stronger New York for all.

It’s estimated that the program will help 350 children and their families over the next three years.