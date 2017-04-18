Concerns over pork spending in the NY budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Conservative Albany think tank Empire Center for Public Policy says once again, New York’s state budget has holes.

The holes are where money is set aside with little description of how the money got there and what it will be used for.

“Even in the cases of road repairs and pipe fixes, these aren’t necessarily the most important road repairs and or pipe fixes in the state. These are the changes and programs that reflect political agendas, not infrastructure needs,” Ken Girardin, analyst, Empire Center for Public Policy, said.

Political Analyst Ken Girardin spends much of his days at Empire Center analyzing where millions in the state budget comes from ever year.

He says this latest budget features another $400 million in borrowed money.

“The single biggest problem with the state and municipal facilities program is it’s using borrowed money, it’s not taking extra cash revenue or extra fees, it’s borrowing and sending the bill to future taxpayers. The money isn’t following the need, it’s following the political interest.”

Girardin says you can judge for yourself looking at the centers own data from your home computer.

Here are a few examples:

$3 million to resurface roads in Orange County

$2 million in Oneida county to build a public works garage and “related facilities” and

$3 million set aside in Albany for an item listed as property.

Where the money is going is one concern, but Girardin says how that’s decided, remains a mystery.

“We don’t know how the money is split up because there are no public facing documents that explain this. This is the state taxpayers essentially having a two billion dollar credit card that they’re getting the bill for, but they’re not allowed to see the terms of service.”

A concern Girardin says should be on the minds of all taxpayers.

“Especially people who are concerned about responsible budgeting.”