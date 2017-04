ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Chamber of Commerce president has died.

According to The Daily Gazette, Chuck Steiner was diagnosed with a disease called Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a degenerative brain disorder that leads to dementia. He left the Chamber last fall because of the illness.

Steiner is being remembered as an advocate for the little guy and passionate about the community.

He was 66.