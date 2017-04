ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police held their first pop-up barbeque of the year on Tuesday.

People came to Swinburne Park and enjoyed hot dogs and hamburgers cooked by the Albany Police Department.

After food, everyone sat down and watched the movie “Trolls.”

Several more pop-ups will be held throughout the nice weather.

. @albanypolice serving up burgers and hot dogs. Then showing the movie Trolls! pic.twitter.com/ekgTAOkyst — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) April 18, 2017

. @albanypolice holding a pop up bbq right now at Swineburne Park. pic.twitter.com/Qy1jzWblLv — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) April 18, 2017