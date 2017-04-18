4/18 Pet Connection: Civic

Civic is a gorgeous girl just turned 1 on Saturday! She was trapped near the dumpsters behind Mohawk Honda with her mom, Odyssey and siblings Ridgeline, Pilot, Accord, and Insight, last summer.

She was the least skittish of the bunch, and she is very affectionate now. She gets along very well with other cats and kittens, so she MUST find a home with at least one other four-footed member. If she were alone in a house she would hide all day long.

She loves to play and cuddle with the other felines in her foster home and she will be a WONDERFUL addition to anyone’s home. Are you the right family for her? Her sister, Insight, and brother, Accord, are still looking for their forever homes if you want to adopt two!

Kitten Angels 518-573-9906