$1M going toward reviving vacant homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All over Albany, houses sit empty.

On Tuesday, Mayor Kathy Sheehan following up a promise from her state of the city address by announcing housing program.

“We’re going to be committing a million dollars towards rehabilitating vacant buildings in the city of Albany,” Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

The city will be partnering with the Albany County Land Bank and other sources to help create more affordable housing in areas with a high number of vacant buildings, like Clinton Ave.

“How can we look at one street or one block and focus on trying to get as many of those building rehabilitated because we know if we can stabilize a block then that gives us the launching pad for stabilizing the next block and the next block.”

Neighbors have a concern over who will be getting these grants, some individuals as much as $50,000.

The mayor made it clear there would be a strict process.

“We require that you actually come face to face and go through an interview process.”

Along with the interview, each person will be screened and the mayor says that there will be strings attached.

For more information and to fill out paper work visit albanyny.gov.