$13M in funding announced to reduce gun violence in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced more than $13 million to reduce crime and gun violence in the state.

The funding helps law enforcement agencies combat gun violence by providing technical assistance, training, equipment, and personnel to help communities.

The money is provided through the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative and is in its fourth year.

“The GIVE initiative provides law enforcement with resources and training to bolster public safety, strengthen communities that are hardest hit by crime and create a stronger, safer New York for all,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The funding breaks down by region as follows:

Capital Region

Albany County: The Albany Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $765,513.

Schenectady County: The Schenectady Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $800,000.

Rensselaer County: The Troy Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $476,703.

Central New York

Onondaga County: The Syracuse Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $1,162,017.

Finger Lakes

Monroe County: The Rochester Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $1,744,060.

Long Island

Suffolk County: The Suffolk County Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office, Probation Department and Crime Laboratory will share $1,039,852.

Nassau County: The Nassau County and Hempstead police departments and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $969,051.

Mid-Hudson

Dutchess County: The Poughkeepsie (city) Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $341,350.

Orange County: The Newburgh (city) and Middletown police departments and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $829,592.

Rockland County: The Spring Valley Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $102,500.

Ulster County: The Kingston Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $219,925.

Westchester County: The Yonkers and Mount Vernon police departments and District Attorney’s Office, Department of Public Safety and Probation Department will share $1,149,954.

Mohawk Valley

Oneida County: The Utica Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $618,036.

Southern Tier

Broome County: The Binghamton Police Department and District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office will share $384,981.

Western New York

Erie County: The Buffalo Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and Probation Department will share $1,837,610.

Niagara County: The Niagara Falls Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $696,871.

Chautauqua County: The Jamestown Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department will share $185,075.