$10M renovation project announced for Troy apartments

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A $10 million renovation project was announced for the Martin Luther King apartments at 1 Eddy’s Lane.

The money will be used over the next 10 years to provide much-needed care and upgrades.

The apartments were built in the 1970s as affordable housing for families.

“I remember being over here may be a year or two ago, visiting the office, which is interesting in its own sense,” Assemblyman John McDonald (D) said. “It’s a beautiful building but when we went to look at the apartments and to say they were torn would be very kind. To say they were long overdue for more than a facelift is very true.”

The project will be redeveloped in two phases. The event on Tuesday kicked off phase one, which will create 46 apartments.