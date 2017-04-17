We Care Project creates kits for sexual assault survivors at Albany Med

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of people came together Monday night to create sexual assault survival kits for victims.

One out of every four women and one out of every 16 men will be sexually assaulted during their college years. People came together at SEFCU Arena for the We Care Project to create kits for survivors at Albany Medical Center.

Included in the kits were clothing items, personal care items, and a small note of support.

“We’re going to let these survivors know that we care,” Chantelle Cleary said. “And that they don’t have to go through this alone.”

Cleary said it a long process when sexual assault victims go for treatment.

Check out all these items ready to be packed into survival kits for sexual abuse victims for the We Care Project. pic.twitter.com/Z4divAF7EX — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) April 17, 2017

“Oftentimes, the exam takes several hours, and they leave the hospital with nothing,” she said. “Not their clothes; not their belongings.”

“We do take their clothing; we do take their personal belongings from them. Anything that has some sort of forensic evidence component to it.”

Dylan Pomerantz is a survivor of sexual abuse.

“Something my abuser told me while it was going on is, ‘I don’t want this to be something you have to talk to a therapist about when you’re 30,’” he recalled.

Pomerantz was abused throughout his childhood and said that phrase is exactly what pushed him to speak out.

“The more people I told, the better I felt, the stronger I felt, and then I realized that other people can benefit from the same thing,” he said.

The bags are packed and headed right to @AlbanyMed for victims of sexual assault. See the story tonight on @WTEN! pic.twitter.com/PFmuj69ds5 — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) April 17, 2017

He said events like the We Care Project help remove the stigma around sexual assault. He helped pack some of the bags alongside UAlbany students and others in the community.

He said something as simple as a teddy bear can make all the difference.

“To know that there are people out here who recognize it happens,” he said. “And to be there for them even though they don’t know them I think means the world.”

The bags that were packed Monday night were immediately taken to Albany Med to help someone start their healing process.