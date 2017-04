COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A co-pilot was arrested at Albany International Airport after TSA officers said they found a loaded gun on him.

The gun was found in the Southwest co-pilot’s carry-on items as he went through the airport check point. The flight bound for Chicago was delayed about four hours.

Firearms are not allowed in carry-on bags but can be packed in checked luggage as long as they’re unloaded and the airport is made aware.