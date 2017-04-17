Police seek elderly man reported missing from Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie police are looking for an elderly man last seen on Easter morning.

Ahmad Kahn, 75, was reported missing from Gail Avenue in Colonie. He was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday when he left his residence to go for a walk.

According to police, Kahn often walks and collects recyclable cans and bottles along Central Avenue and usually makes his returns at the Price Chopper at 1892 Central Ave.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Kahn is asked to contact police at (518) 783-2744.

Kahn is described as a Middle Eastern male, 6’4”, and 125 pounds. He has short white hair, black eyes and a short white beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue/green fleece jacket, white short sleeve T-shirt, black pants, and gray and red sneakers.

He does not speak English.

The picture provided is the only one available per police and is from an expired passport.