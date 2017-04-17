Nassau man sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed passenger celebrating birthday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who was found guilty of causing the death of his friend in a drunk driving crash was sentenced on Monday.

Edward Ferguson was sentenced to 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison. Ferguson was found guilty on six felony charges and four misdemeanors in the death of Christopher Sharpley.

The two were out celebrating Sharpley’s birthday when Ferguson crashed into another car on Route 66 and Route 20 in Nassau. Sharpley was killed. The driver of the other car was seriously injured.

Prosecutors said Ferguson was drunk and driving recklessly, which caused the accident.