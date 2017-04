BOSTON (AP) — Edna Kiplagat has won her Boston Marathon debut.

The Kenyan policewoman opened up a big lead heading into the Newton hills, and she cruised to victory in an unofficial 2 hours, 21 minutes, 53 seconds in Monday’s 121st running of the race.

It’s the first time Kiplagat, a two-time world champion, has raced Boston.

She’s won in London, New York City and Los Angeles.