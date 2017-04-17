Jury selection underway in CDTA bus assault case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jury selection is underway Monday in the trial of two former UAlbany students in the 2016 CDTA bus assault case.

Asha Burwell, Ariel Agudio, and a third woman, Alexis Briggs, claimed to have been the targets or a racially motivated attack in January 2016.

After an investigation, police say it became clear that the three women were, in fact, the aggressors.

Briggs has already taken a deal in the case.

Burwell and Agudio are facing multiple charges, including assault and falsely reporting an incident, and say they plan to have their story heard in court.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest developments throughout the trial.

