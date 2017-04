ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After roaming the streets for months, Rue, Albany’s infamous rooster, has finally been safely captured.

It was a rainy Easter night rescue. After striking out on Thursday, a group of local animal lovers returned to the scene and this time managed to trap Rue using blankets and the side of a building.

Rue was taken to an animal farm in Kingston where he will be cared for along with other roosters and chickens of the same breed.