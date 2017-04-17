Couple booted from United flight on the way to their wedding

HOUSTON (AP) — A couple flying to Costa Rica for their wedding later this week were removed from a United Airlines flight in Houston for not following crew instructions.

Passenger Michael Hohl tells Houston television station KHOU he and his fiancé moved to empty seats because another passenger was asleep Saturday in their ticketed seats. They insisted they complied with a flight attendant to return to their proper seats, but a federal air marshal came aboard the flight and asked they get off. They were rebooked on another flight Sunday.

“Flying isn’t cheap, people are usually in a happy place when they go on vacation,” says Michael Hohl, the groom. “We were going to get married. We’re still going to get married. Life goes on. But the way United handled this was absolutely ridiculous.”

The airline said in a statement the couple repeatedly tried to sit in upgraded seats they didn’t buy and wouldn’t move.

United has been under fire for the contentious removal of a doctor from a plane in Chicago last week.