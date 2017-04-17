Burn ban issued as brush fire season begins

Related Coverage Large brush fire destroys 22 acres of land in Selkirk

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A burn ban was issued in New York State on Monday as wildfire season begins.

Experts said the state could be in for an above average wildfire season. Over the weekend, crews dealt with a brush fire in Selkirk by the CSX tracks.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said there are some precautions that can be taken to help prevent a wildfire.

“Open burning is definitely one of the leading preventable causes,” officials said. “People like to burn their yard waste this time of year, which is against the open burning burn that’s in place. Those fires in windy conditions like we’re seeing today can quickly spread out of control.”

The burn ban remains in effect until May 15. The DEC set up a map on its website showing the areas at highest risk of accidental brush fires.