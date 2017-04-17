4/17 Pet Connection: Toby

Toby. What a sweet boy he is and has gone thru so much recently.

Toby is a 6 year old Lhasa Apso mix that lived all 6 years with his only owner. Sadly, his owner passed away, and he came to us. He has had to overcome so much in a short time, but he has done it.

Toby is slightly shy at first. With him he will come to you, which is not long.

He gets along with other dogs and cats and loves going for walks or riding in the car. He plays quietly with his toys.

He would do best with no young children just because their activity level would be too much. If you are interested in learning more about this great little boy, please email.

Free to Be Me Rescue 518-956-1804

freetobemerescue@gmail.com