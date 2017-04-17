4/17 Pet Connection: Toby

Web staff Published:

Toby. What a sweet boy he is and has gone thru so much recently.

Toby is a 6 year old Lhasa Apso mix that lived all 6 years with his only owner. Sadly, his owner passed away, and he came to us. He has had to overcome so much in a short time, but he has done it.

Toby is slightly shy at first. With him he will come to you, which is not long.

He gets along with other dogs and cats and loves going for walks or riding in the car. He plays quietly with his toys.

He would do best with no young children just because their activity level would be too much. If you are interested in learning more about this great little boy, please email.

Free to Be Me Rescue 518-956-1804

freetobemerescue@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s