Volunteers serve Easter dinner to those in need at Capital City Rescue Mission

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – While many welcomed the Easter bunny, Capital City Rescue Mission served those in need this holiday.

Volunteers gathered for an Easter banquet to provide a family atmosphere for the poor and the hungry.

Easter baskets were also offered to all children who stopped by.

Organizers say the event really embodies the message of Christianity on Easter, which is one of hope.

“This is different in a sense that you are helping people so when you are there to help people who are less fortunate there is an energy there that always drives you to do more,” said Max Ansong.

This is the 35th year that the mission has served up their Easter meal.