Top 10 egg-cellent fun facts about Easter

Easter is about more than colored eggs, candy and the Easter Bunny. Historically, the holiday celebrates an important religious and cultural occasion. The Christian holiday celebrates the biblical resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The word Easter comes from the Germanic Goddess of Spring named Eostre.

Eggs are a symbol of new life. The hare or bunny is a symbol of fertility.

Commercially, the holiday is about the Easter Bunny, eggs and the candy. 88% of the $18.4 billion spent this year will be on candy.

Love them or hate them, over 700 million marshmallows Peeps are sold during Easter.

90 million chocolate bunnies are produced in the United States. 76% of people eat the ears first.

The first White House Easter Egg Roll started in 1878 with President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Around 200,000 tickets to the Egg Roll are scored through the lottery. 14,000 hard boiled eggs are used. Official 2017 White House commemorative souvenir wooden Easter eggs are available for the public to purchase.