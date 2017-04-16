New York state allots $1M to create hate crimes task force

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state will use $1 million set aside in its new budget to establish a hate crimes task force.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says the group will include members of the New York State Police working with the state Division of Human Rights as well as prosecutors and local school and law enforcement officials.

The task force will be charged with identifying and investigating hate crimes and discriminatory practices.

Cuomo has said the state has an obligation to protect its residents from crimes motivated by bias or bigotry.

Lawmakers passed the budget earlier this month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s