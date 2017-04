CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) – There is currently a heavy state police presence at Halfmoon Heights in Clifton Park.

Neighbors say man involved in “standoff” drew his gun and fired one shot. They were evacuated.

Neighbors also say man involved in “standoff” was involved in another one last week. He has caused a lot of trouble for the community.

