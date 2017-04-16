Former Albany Deputy Sheriff cleared of criminal charges after being accused of violating Order of Protection

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A former Albany Deputy Sheriff has been cleared after he was accused of violating a full stay-away Order of Protection.

Vincent Igoe was arrested back in May of 2016 after his ex-girlfriend claimed she saw Igoe drive by her house after she was granted an Order of Protection.

Sunday we have learned Igoe was cleared of all criminal charges related to that investigation after a judge deemed that the state did not have enough evidence to prove that Igoe was driving the vehicle.

Igoe resigned from the force following a separate incident in 2014 where police say he was caught on police dash cam using a Taser on a teenager after the teen surrendered.