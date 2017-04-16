Families from near and far celebrate Easter together in Albany

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Many families woke up early Sunday to attend Easter mass together.

All morning long, families arrived wearing their Sunday best to attend the Easter mass ceremony. They say it’s not just about the service, it’s about spending the day with each other.

On Easter Sunday, going to church is a family affair.

Just ask Emily.

“It’s very special for me to be able to share this with my mom and my daughter all at the same time,” said Emily Rochac-Argeuta.

Three generations of women, all heading into mass together.

It marks the first time for 7-month-old Chloe.

“This is fantastic. I’m very excited that I can take her out on a nice, warm day,” said Rochac-Argeuta.

For Chloe’s Grandma Jan, this is a tradition she looks forward to each and every year.

“It’s extra special when there is a religious component to it. This is a very special holiday,” said Jan Coles.

Some make the trek to Saint Vincent De Paul Church on Madison Avenue from places as far away as Cambridge, New York.

“It’s just a joyous celebration of life and joy and everything good in the world,” said Linda Salzer.

How about the Kavaney family? Kathleen and her son Patrick are visiting family from Boston.

Her Sister Mary wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Being with the family and this is a great parish too. So we love this parish and all of us being together,” said Mary Kavaney.

But the absolute best part about Easter Sunday?

Well…

“I like to find candy. You like to find candy? So do I, that’s the best part.”