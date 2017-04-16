Cleveland police searching for suspect who broadcast killing on Facebook

CLEVELAND, OHIO (ABC) – Cleveland, Ohio, police are searching for a man who they say broadcast a killing on Facebook Live.

The suspect, identified by police as Steve Stephens, is described as 6-foot-1, 244 pounds and bald with a full beard. He is wearing a dark blue and gray- or black-striped polo shirt and believed to be driving a white- or cream-colored SUV.

Stephens claims to have committed multiple homicides, according to police. The other homicides have not been verified, police said.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.