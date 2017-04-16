Beloved member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany killed in hit an run crash in North Carolina

By Published:

(NEWS10) – There has been a devastating blow to the local Jewish community.

A beloved member of the Congregation Beth Emeth Synagogue in Albany has been killed by an apparent hit and run crash in North Carolina.

In a letter to the Congregation, the synagogue says Micki Groper was hit by a driver while crossing the street.

Groper had just retired with her husband in Florida. Those who knew her say she worked with generations of local children.

Groper and her daughter were on their way back to Florida from Albany.

Police are still searching for the driver who hit her.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s