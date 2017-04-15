Siena men’s lacrosse defeats Canisius 11-10 in Buffalo

The Siena Men’s Lacrosse handed Canisius their first loss conference loss of the season with an 11-10 victory in Buffalo, New York. Brian Prunty scored the game-winning goal for Siena.

Freshman Ross Filtch scored a team-high three points with two goals and one assist for Siena (2-10, 2-2 MAAC). Chris Robertson, Brian Prunty and Keenan Cook all recorded two goals a piece. Jake Shapiro went 17-25 (.680) at the faceoff X.

Canisius (5-6, 3-1 MAAC) was led by Steven Coss who notched a hat-trick with three goals and one assist. Marcus Willock picked up six ground balls.

The Golden Griffs opened up the scoring, but Luke Van Schepen was there to put the Saints back in it and tie it 1-1. Canisius got one more and then Siena then scored five unanswered goals for a 6-2 lead with just over 2:30 to play in the first quarter. Canisius would get one more with just 14 seconds left to cut the Saints lead 6-3 after one.

The Saints, backed by Tim Cousin and Brian Prunty, scored the first two goals of the second for a 8-3 lead. The Golden Griffs were able to get two of their own in the second quarter, but the Saints would lead 8-5 at the half.

Canisius came out of the half strong and put up three goals to tie the game 8-8. Chris Robertson and Keenan Cook, with under two minutes remaining got a goal a piece to put the Saints back in the lead 10-8 with just one-quarter to play.

Just like in the third, the Golden Griffs scored the first two goals of the final stanza to tie the game 10-10. After a hard-fought battle between the two teams, Brian Prunty put the ball in the cage with 6:43 left in the game. The Saints held on and took the victory 11-10.

The Saints return back to Siena Turf Field to host Quinnipiac in their final home game of the season on Friday, Apr. 21. Faceoff is set for 4 p.m.