Several telecommunications poles to be removed in City of Troy

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – There are new details on a story we first told you about in March.

A number of towering telecommunications poles will be removed in Troy after their placement raised a lot of concerns.

City Council President Carmella Mantello announced Saturday that the 60-foot poles will be removed and relocated.

The poles are owned by ‘Mobilite Telecommunications Company’ and they were reportedly placed in the city to improve cell service.

Mantello says she received a number of complaints about the poles because they didn’t mix in with the city landscape.

In a statement, Mantello said quote “’Yes, we want better technology, but we can have both better technology and protect our city’s landscape and neighborhoods with creative looking poles and on top of rooftops.”