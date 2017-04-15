Nearly 2,000 without power after equipment failure in Rotterdam area

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly 2,000 customers in the Rotterdam and Schenectady areas are in the dark after a power failure early Saturday morning.

National Grid says 1,831 customers are without power after a power failure on the line around 6:15 a.m.

Crews have bees dispatched and have been working to repair the affected lines.

National Grid says in the “best case” power will be restored to affected customers by 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Keep an eye on the National Grid Outage Map for the latest information: https://www.nationalgridus.com/Upstate-NY-Home/Storms-Outages/Outage-Map