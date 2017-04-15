Local runners hit their stride stride in fight against hunger

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Runners took advantage of the warm weather today in the Capital Region. Many of them hit the road for the third annual “Mindful Mile and Fight Hunger 5K” at UAlbany.

Not only was it a great day to run a 5K race, but it was also a great day to give back to those in need.

The race starts here.

“On your mark, get set GO!”

But the event was months in the making.

“Our goal is to eradicate hunger for children in the United States,” said Tim Macturk.

Tim Macturk is the District Manager with Sodexo. He and his staff have teamed up with the regional food bank of Northeastern New York for the third annual Mindful Mile and Fight Hunger 5K.

“It’s nutrition, it’s fitness, and then it’s the education of both,” said Macturk.

“It’s all about giving back today and helping those in need,” said Alexa Kerins.

His colleague Alexa Kerins says a run like this can get people talking and that can make a big difference.

“It’s really exciting to see people come back. We’ve seen multiple people come back year after year and it’s very powerful,” said Kerins.

Runners came from near and far to take part.

“We are the Hudson Valley Dietetic Association and we were looking for a race to run together to promote registered dietitians,” said Theresa Loomis.

Liz Catzman took part in the event with her 7-year-old daughter Charlotte.

“It’s really important to make people aware that this is an issue. If you have no problem with food insecurity, if you have three meals a day you don’t think of this as an actual problem for a lot of people,” said Catzman.

In the end, every dollar raised will be donated to the food bank, helping feed those who need it the most.

“If everybody does their part we can really combat this and stop hunger,” said Macturk.