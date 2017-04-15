Large brush fire destroys 22 acres of land in Selkirk

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several acres of land were torched Saturday afternoon after a major fire in Selkirk.

Fire crews have all left the scene on Speeder Road. The fire is out but it has left its mark destroying 22 acres of land.

Selkirk Assistant Fire Chief Joe Michaniw says the call came in around 12:30 this afternoon for a brush fire off of Speeder Road.

The terrain made it difficult for crews to put out the fire. They used water hydrants and had to close roads to shuttle in water tankers.

The fire spread quickly and they were concerned it would reach an office building that contained a 1,000 pound propane tank for heating.

It didn’t get that far but it did cause power lines to go down and for two CSX tracks to be shut down.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion on the scene. The biggest challenge crews faced was the wind. It caused the fire to spread quickly and actually jump the road.

“Wind hurt us. We would have had this out a long time ago but every time you get contained, the wind would gust and when it gust it would blow doors shut,” said Michaniw.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Assistant Chief says it could have been anything: the moisture in the air, old lumber, even a train going by throwing sparks.