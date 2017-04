ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A day before Easter, there are many egg hunts around the Capital Region but one has a very special cause.

Children collected 50,000 eggs in Beverwick Park Saturday but before the fun began, the Pastor of Victory Christian Church pausing to talk about gun violence and the importance of peace in his community.

Inside the Easter eggs, there was candy and prizes for all who were involved. This is one of the largest one of the area’s biggest egg hunts.