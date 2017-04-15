Canisius defeats Siena baseball 7-2 giving Saints first MAAC series loss since last March

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – Canisius handed Siena Baseball its first MAAC series loss since last March as the Golden Griffins won the rubber game of the series 7-2 at Siena Field. The Saints had won their previous nine regular season conference series, a streak which began last Apr. 1-2 vs. Canisius in Buffalo.

Canisius (20-14, 4-5) scored twice in the first and added three runs in the seventh, which was more than enough for Andrew Sipowicz and three Golden Griffins relievers which limited Siena (12-18-1, 5-4) to just two runs for the second game in a row.

Senior centerfielder Dan Swain and freshman leftfielder Chris Davignon each drove in runs for the Saints which were plagued defensively by four errors. Swain led the Saints with a pair of hits, while Davignon gunned down a runner at home.

Freshman rightfielder Zach Durfee reached base in all four plate appearances and scored both runs for Siena which dropped four of five this week.

Every member of the Canisius starting lineup registered at least one hit, with Tim Kensinger recording a pair.

The Saints will look to bounce back Tuesday when they conclude their season long nine-game homestand with a non-conference tilt vs. Central Connecticut at 3 p.m. at Siena Field.