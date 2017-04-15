Albany Devils shutout Rochester Americans 3-0 in regular season finale

ALBANY, NY – The Albany Devils defeated the Rochester Americans 3-0 in their last regular season game at Times Union Center. Mackenzie Blackwood notched his third shutout of the season with 17 saves for his fourth win in his last five games. The Devils head into the Calder Cup playoffs with a final record of 39-32-2-3. The Amerks finish with a 32-41-0-3 record.

Brian Gibbons opened the game’s scoring at 6:56 of the first period. Gibbons sent a pass towards the front of the net which deflected off of a Rochester defender and in for his 16th goal of the season. The play was assisted by Blake Coleman.

Vojtech Mozik furthered the Devils’ lead to 2-0 at 4:18 of the second period. Nick Lappin picked up the primary assist and Coleman registered his second assist of the game with the secondary helper.

Coleman scored a shorthanded empty net goal with 3:31 remaining in the third period to give the Devils their 3-0 victory. The tally was his 39th point of the season, putting him at second overall in team points.

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves on 33 shots for the Amerks.