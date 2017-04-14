You can now apply to become a Uber, Lyft driver in Upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In less than 90 days, ridesharing will make its debut across upstate New York.

Officials say the DMV has 30 days to draft regulations for ridesharing services to operate in the state. Operations will begin at the beginning of July.

Interested drivers can begin applying now. State requirements include having a valid driver’s license, insurance coverage, owning or leasing a car, and passing a background check.

Other requirements include being 21-years-old to drive.

Those interested in applying can do so at the following websites:

www.lyft.com/drive-with-lyft

www.uber.com/drive

For more information on requirements go to the following websites:

https://help.uber.com/h/2ddf30ca-64bd-4143-9ef2-e3bc6b929948

https://help.uber.com/h/d4a4038b-2553-4917-af9c-132135feece7

https://help.lyft.com/hc/en-us/articles/214219557-Requirements-for-Lyft-Vehicles#age