Wooden post falls off truck, pierces car’s windshield

WOOD Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A wooden post fell off a truck and directly through the windshield of a car in Grand Rapids, Michigan Friday morning.

The incident happened on 28th Street between Breton Road and Kalamazoo Avenue around 9 a.m.

A photo of the damage shows the wooden post sticking out of the front of the car, just inches away from here the driver sits. Grand Rapids police say the driver of the car was fortunately not hurt.

Police say the post fell off a truck which was carrying several of them at the time. They are still investigating the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s