Vacant lot in Albany needs cleanup

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vacant lot in Albany is drawing concern among some neighbors because it’s filled with dirty needles and a lot of trash.

Spend any time on Lexington Ave near Central and you’ll notice the foot traffic. Along with it comes a lot of noise pollution but the people who live on this street are seeing a pollution of another kind.

“People throw garbage over the fence, a lot of syringes and pill containers.”

David, who’s been living on this street for two years and didn’t want to be identified on camera, says the empty lot next to him has been an issue since last fall.

“They are using their drugs. I know neighbors have seen people going to the bathroom there.”

With children next door and children upstairs four syringes in a two months period isn’t acceptable.

He contacted the city multiple times and DGS finally came took the fence down and cleared the lot out.

However, it’s become a reoccurring problem.

“We’ve been contacted before. The lot since 2005 has had a couple of owners.”

Brian Shea, with the city, says its private property so it’s the owner’s responsibility to maintain the lot.

When NEWS10 ABC’s Trishna Begam checked the deed, the property was under Mohammed Sharif’s name who only had a PO Box in Albany listed.

“When we get complaints, we follow a process and we inspect the property.”

City crews have been at this particular lot at 99 Lexington 21 times to clean it out.

“We find them, clean up the property, and bill them for the labor.”

Once again after David’s complaints, the city posted another notice.

“It’s one of the challenges the city faces with a vacant lot and its one of the reason were focused on moving vacant lots.”

“The city can’t see what’s back there unless somebody points it out because it’s a six-foot wooden fence.”

Neighbors concerned the trash hidden by this fence is now a health hazard.

Before the city can step in and clean up, the owner now five days to respond.