Sen. Schumer shares thoughts on hot-button issues

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the biggest critics of President Trump is New York State Senator Chuck Schumer.

So, what does he think about the mother of all bombs and the Syria missile attack?

“On the one hand we have to go after terrorists, but I am very leery of repeating the mistake of Iraq. We spent trillions of dollars that would have been better spent here and we lost 5,000 brave men and women who served in our armed forces, some from here in the capital region and Iraq is not much better than it was before. So I’m very leery.”

The bombing happened less than a week after the president ordered airstrikes in Syria. Sen. Schumer reiterated that the U.S.’s response was the right way to go.

“The one time attack on the airfield that launched the chemical weapons, that was appropriate to show Assad he can’t get away with this.”

Sen. Schumer also gave his thoughts on the escalating situation in North Korea.

“The key to North Korea is China. If China wanted to, they could squeeze North Korea so they couldn’t do anything, but we go too easy on China. My view is, what does China want most out of us? Trade. And they’re killing us and treating us unfairly on trade. So I’ve said this to the president, be tough on China on trade and then they will be more compliant to squeeze North Korea for us.”

Finally, Sen. Schumer had a very simple and similar solution about how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is a bully and if we stand up to him he backs off.”