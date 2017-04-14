Push for continued child insurance program funding at Glens Falls hospital

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made his way to the Capital Region on Friday to push for continued federal funding for a children’s insurance program before it expires.

He made his push at the Glens Falls Hospital where the program, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), serves 8,000 kids alone.

Sen. Schumer wants Congress to continue funding at hospitals across the country for the program.

If the program isn’t extended, Sen. Schumer says 20,000 kids would lose their insurance across the Capital Region.

“Who wouldn’t give all the money they had to give their husband, wife, child, parent a more life and better and healthier life. So this is a very important thing to do and I have fought hard for it for a long time,” Sen. Schumer said.

Sen. Schumer’s new push comes as the debate over the CHIP program is set to begin and is urging Congress to act.