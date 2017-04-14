Police: Man sent 300 images of child porn to undercover officer

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police arrested a man they say possessed child pornography.

Nathan Jaquays, 33, is accused of sending more than 300 videos and images containing child pornography to an undercover officer on four separate occasions.

Jacquays was charged with four counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child.

He was sent to Albany County Correctional Facility following his arraignment. Jacquays is due back in court at a later date.

Police say there is no indication that the defendant had contact with any underage victims or that any of the videos contain local victims.

The Colonie Police Department received assistance from the FBI, NYSP and Homeland Security Investigations in this investigation.