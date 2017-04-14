Marquis Dixon, teen behind movement to change NY laws, arrested again

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A teen who became the name behind a movement to change New York laws is in trouble yet again.

Marquis Dixon was 16-years-old when he was first arrested in 2014 and convicted for stealing a pair of shoes.

Now 19-years-old, Dixon is in trouble again, this time accused of using a forged $20 bill at an ice cream shop in Albany.

“You know, stealing a pair of shoes, passing a phony bill, those are stupid things.”

Assemblyman John McDonald is a supporter of raise the age, which is now a reality in New York. It increases the criminal age of responsibility as an adult to 18.

“They’re going to have to serve some type of penalty but not to be in the same facility as convicted murderers.”

He’s disappointed that Dixon is in trouble again.

“We root for people to do better. And my hope is that he does do better.”

He says the nearly three years Dixon spent in prison could have changed him for life.

“Being in a facility like that around people who are murderers probably didn’t give him the inspiration to do anything good with his life.”

Sheriff Craig Apple is also in support of raise the age.

“I have young individuals in our correctional facility that certainly do not belong in jail.”

He says with Dixon, it might not have worked.

“By the sounds of it, it looks like he’s wasting a second chance.”

He says raise the age is for young people who commit non-violent offenses and people need to remember the circumstances.

“In the initial case, he robbed somebody. He was charged with robbery and convicted of that. Robbery is a violent crime.”

Sheriff Apple hopes Dixon can make a change.

“He’s heading into what we call life on the installment plan at this rate. So I hope he gets his life straightened out quickly.”

McDonald hopes the new “raise the age law” can help others in the future.

“I think the whole point behind raise the age is that we don’t want to create future marquis Dixon’s,” McDonald said.

Dixon’s sentence was reduced in October of 2016. He was released shortly after but then was back in jail after violating his probation in December of the same year.

Raise the age was passed in this year’s state budget.