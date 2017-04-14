Marquis Dixon arrested again after prior conviction overturned

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man who was released after his conviction was overturned is back behind bars.

Marquis Dixon was first convicted of armed robbery four years ago. He has been arrested again and is now facing petit larceny and false instrument charges.

Dixon shown was just 16 when he was convicted of armed robbery after he was accused of holding a victim at gunpoint during a shoe robbery.

An appeals court reversed Dixon’s conviction three years later and he was released from prison last fall.