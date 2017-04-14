Lots of ways to celebrate Easter weekend in Capital Region

ALBANY, NY – Feels like we were just talking about Christmas right? But Easter is now right around the corner.

There are all kinds of fun ways to celebrate this weekend.

First up, and this is a big one, wanna go Easter egg hunting with Governor Cuomo at the Executive Mansion? Well you can if you’re selected in a lottery, that is.

For the second year in a row, randomly selected families will be able to attend the Easter egg hunt there. Winners will find out Friday if they were chosen.

But that’s not all.

Whether it’s the third annual Easter egg hunt at Afrim’s Sports in Albany or get this, an Easter egg pool hunt at the YMCA in southern Saratoga. There is no shortage or ways to have fun this weekend.

Oh and this isn’t just for kids either. Some, like the Enough Easter egg hunt in Albany, are geared for adults as well.

For a full list of things to do during Easter weekend, click on the link below.

http://albany.kidsoutandabout.com/content/easter-events-and-egg-hunts-new-yorks-capital-region