Local teen’s dream trip comes true by Make-A-Wish

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local teenager is getting the trip of his dreams and it’s all thanks to Make-A-Wish Northeast New York.

Cameron, a 17-year-old Columbia High School Senior, learned earlier Friday morning that he’s off on a 10-day European adventure.

“I’m really surprised. It’s a once in a lifetime thing. I’m very excited to do that,” Cameron said.

Over a year ago Cameron was diagnosed with a brain tumor and is now nearing the end of his treatment.

“Radiation was kind of tough. He spent months down at St. Jude, but, again, those who have heard of St. Jude. They are all that they say they are. They are amazing,” Cameron’s mom said.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish of Northeast New York, Cameron jumped onto a bus with 48 other students to head to the airport for their trip to Italy and France.

“I just want to thank Make-A-Wish for everything they did for me and the wonderful doctors at St. Jude,” Cameron said. “Everyone there was so nice and helpful and made the entire process easy. I want to thank everyone for that.”

This wish was a bit of a milestone for Make-A-Wish as well. Cameron’s trip marks the 1,700 wish granted by the Northeast New York chapter since its inception in 1987.