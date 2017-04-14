Local baby comes home after 9 months in the hospital for heart defect

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One baby boy came home to quite a surprise Friday afternoon after spending nine months in the hospital.

Since he was born, 9-month-old Will Rogan had a heart defect, which put him in the hospital. But on Friday, he was finally able to come home.

Sirens could be heard from far away. Two fire emergency vehicles pulled into Nicole Drive to show support from friends and family members.

“With a great support system, awesome rotation that we have, we’ve pushed and pushed, and we got him home,” Will’s aunt Courtney Sim said.

The entire neighborhood crowded the home on Tina Court where he will permanently stay after nine months at Boston Children’s Hospital where he underwent four open heart surgeries.

“The hardest is seeing him in intensive care unit when you can’t really help,” his grandfather Ed Sim said.

Will was born with a heart defect known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which affects the blood flow to his heart. While family members said it’s a relief to have him back, they said the nine months was an emotional rollercoaster.

Family members extremely excited to see 9-month old, Will Rogan pic.twitter.com/mxbh3A7DU1 — Carmen Chau (@CChau88) April 14, 2017

“Over nine months we probably made 20, 25 trips,” Ed said.

Everyone clapped once Will’s parents brought him out of the car. People had to keep a safe distance to be careful not to spread any germs to him. Will’s 2-year-old sister’s face lit up – thrilled to know her baby brother was back.

Signs were posted as far as the Thruway with some that said “WAR,” his initials William Anson Rogan.

“It is completely blown me away,” Courtney said. “It has absolutely restored my faith in humanity. There’s a lot of times you get let down in the situation like this; the village of Colonie has really come together.”

A few months ago, Will’s family raised money to help get through his surgeries by hosting a community 5K. Friday was a reminder of their hard works.

“He’s our Easter miracle,” Courtney said.

The family said they are still accepting donations through their GoFundMe page.

Where there’s a WILL There’s a Way GoFundMe