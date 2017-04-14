Grandma’s Pies gearing up for a busy weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Easter is now just days away. Some places will be closing their doors for the holiday, others are prepping for what will be a busy weekend.

Many restaurants are gearing up for the big weekend. Take a look at what they’re doing here at Grandma’s Pie.

“Chocolate-cream, apple, Dutch apple are the three most popular. There are about 35 different kinds.”

Ron Raylinsky is the owner here at Grandma’s Pies on Central Ave. He’s being working on pies like this, for over 30 years.

“It’s fun. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of reward to for that.”

Every holiday gets busy for him and his staff but Easter is a whole different animal.

“Well tomorrow there will be a line starting early and there will be people here all day. Busy all day.”

The goal is to bring people together over some good food and some good conversation.

“It’s just the idea of having something that’s not something out of a microwave or out of a little pouch. It’s really a home cooked supper.”

“It’s just like going to grandma’s house and having a nice home-cooked meal and a pie after that. And you’re always happy at grandma’s.”

And you really can’t beat that.